Second fire in Beijing migrant neighborhood kills five

BEIJING: A building fire killed five people and injured eight in one of Beijing’s migrant neighborhoods Wednesday, just weeks after local authorities began mass evictions in response to another deadly blaze. Beijing mayor Cai Qi visited the injured in the hospital and visited the fire scene, the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that police had detained the building’s owner. The visit by the mayor underscored government concern about the unfolding public relations disaster that has followed the city’s brutal response to last month’s dormitory fire. City officials began tearing down unsafe buildings in late November after a fire that killed 19, driving residents out into the winter cold with little notice in the name of fire safety, a move that has provoked public outroar. Wednesday’s blaze started at around 1:18 a.m. when two electric bicycles caught fire, Xinhua said, citing the fire department. The house was “self-built for rental,” Xinhua said.

AFP