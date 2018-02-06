Second martial law extension constitutional–SC

THE Supreme Court en banc upheld the constitutionality of martial law extension in Mindanao up to the end of 2018.

Voting 10-5, the Court found “sufficient factual basis” to extend martial law until December 31 of 2018, said Court spokesman Theodore Te.

The five dissenting justices argued that the 1987 constitution did not provide any legal basis for another extension.

They are: Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Francis Jardeleza.

Those who concurred were Associate Justices Presbitero J. Velasco Jr., Teresita Leonardo-De Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Mariano Del Castillo, Estela Perlas Bernabe, Samuel Martires, and Andres Reyes Jr.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in May 23 shortly after Islamist extremists, led by the Maute group, laid siege to Marawi. It was a five-month battle that brought the once thriving Muslim city to its knees as thousands of residents were displaced, their homes and vital infrastructure destroyed, and hundreds of civilians, soldiers and Musim rebels killed.

On December 13, 2017, Congress voted for extending martial law a second time on the request of the President as recommended by the military.

Te said the court ruled that “the manner of Congress’ deliberation with respect to the President’s request for extension of martial law in Mindanao for one year is not subject to judicial review.” ASHLEY JOSE