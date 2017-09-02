Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats

MEXICO CITY: The United States, Mexico and Canada dove into the details of revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement at a second round of talks Friday (Saturday in Manila), amid threats from President Donald Trump to axe the deal. After setting an ambitious “accelerated” calendar during the first round—held in Washington last month—negotiators got down to the nitty gritty of updating the 1,700-page deal as five days of closed-door talks opened at Mexico City’s swank Hyatt Regency hotel. There are 25 issues on the agenda for this round, each being discussed at a separate roundtable, including e-commerce, the environment, anti-corruption measures, investment and access to property markets. The thorny issue of “rules of origin” is also on the list, the Mexican economy ministry said.The United States is pushing to change these rules, including those governing the hotly debated auto sector. It wants to require a certain percentage of cars’ components to be built in the US in order to remain duty-free.

AFP