SEC’s Viterbo quits; health reasons cited

SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Blas James Viterbo has quit due to medical reasons with three years left to his term, the corporate regulator and Malacañang announced on Friday.

“Viterbo tendered his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte through Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd on February 1, 2018 for health reasons,” SEC spokesman Armando Pan said.

“He will prioritize his medical check-up. He has irregular heartbeat … and his resignation is effective upon acceptance by President Duterte,” he added.

The resignation letter was received by the Office of Executive that same day, Malacanang confirmed. Officials did not say if it had been accepted.

SEC Chairperson Teresita Herbosa denied that Viterbo’s resignation was related to the corporate regulator’s decision to revoke news website Rappler’s incorporation papers.

Viterbo, whose seven-year term was supposed to end in 2021, did not take part in the SEC’s probe of Rappler.

The corporate regulator ruled that Rappler had violated foreign ownership laws but the decision has been widely criticized as an attack on press freedom. The news website has been critical of the Duterte administration.

Viterbo, who served as chief of staff of former Senator Mar Roxas, was appointed by then-President Benigno Aquino in 2014.

He also served in the board of the Development Bank of the Philippines and handled tax and corporate matters at KPMG Philippines.

