Security Bank 2017 profit grows 20%

LISTED Security Bank Corp. saw profits rise by 20 percent last year on the back of higher net interest and non-interest income.

The bank said its net income rose to P10.3 billion in 2017 from P8.55 billion a year earlier.

“This was driven by a 22 percent or P3.5 billion increase in net interest income to P19.4 billion and a 15 percent growth in non-interest income to P5.7 billion,” it said in a disclosure on Monday.

Security Bank said its trading gains amounted to P2.4 billion, up 36 percent, while service charges, fees and commission income was P2.2 billion, up 3 percent.

The lender said its total revenues increased 20 percent to P25.1 billion.

Total loans increased 28 percent to P369 billion, with wholesale lending growing 25 percent, of which corporate loan growth was 25 percent and middle market loan growth was 24 percent.

Meanwhile, Security Bank’s consumer loans continued its growth trajectory, rising 49 percent and accounting for 16 percent of total loans.

Total deposits grew 19 percent, with low-cost deposits growing 18 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, its net income increased 49 percent year-on-year to P2.9 billion, driven by a 16 percent growth in net interest income to P5 billion and gain on sale of securities of P1.3 billion.

Security Bank said its net interest margin improved to 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 3.2 percent in the previous quarter and 3.1 percent in the previous year.

In terms of asset quality, the bank said its net non-performing loan ratio (NPL) was at 0.02 percent at year-end 2017, an improvement from 0.11 percent as of the end of the third quarter.

Its provision for credit losses during the year was P656 million, while its NPL reserve cover increased to 239 percent at year-end 2017 from 220 percent at the end of the previous quarter.

Security Bank said its cost-to-income ratio was 49.8 percent.

The bank said its operating expense growth, excluding provisions for credit and impairment losses, was 19 percent due to higher gross receipts taxes, a 14 percent growth in manpower cost, and a 48 percent increase in depreciation, amortization and software costs.

“Security Bank has been supporting the growth of its retail banking and core businesses with investments in manpower, digital platform, major IT (information technology) upgrade and 13 new branches opened during the year,” it said.