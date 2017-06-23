Security Bank completes maintenance activity

SECURITY Bank Corp. said it has completed fixing the delay in posting banking transactions it encountered on Tuesday, saying all services that were affected are now available.

“Security Bank is pleased to inform our valued customers that our maintenance activity has been completed and all services that were affected by the delay are now available,” the bank said in a statement released on Thursday.

Security Bank declined to give information on the cause of the delay, which it earlier stressed will not affect the accounts of its customers.

The bank reported the incident at a time when public caution over the safety of online banking was on the rise, after accounts with the largest banks in the country had been compromised by system glitch and skimming.

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Bank of the Philippine Islands blamed human error for causing wrong entries on certain transactions between April 27 and May 2.

Banco de Oro Unibank, meanwhile, said 95 cases involving seven out of its more than 3,000 automated teller machines were compromised last week by skimming.