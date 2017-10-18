Security Bank to issue LTNCD tranche

Security Bank Corp. is seeking to raise P5 billion in fresh funds, with an option to upsize based on demand, from the first tranche of a planned P20-billion offering of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit (LTNCDs).

The five-year LTNCDs will carry a 3.875 percent annual yield, the bank said in a disclosure to Phiipine Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The offer period will run from October 17 to October 30, 2017.

The bank said it was issuing the LTNCDs in a bid to better manage its liabilities and ratios while also expanding its funding and investor base.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were named joint lead arrangers and bookrunners and will also act as selling agents together with Security Bank and Multinational Investment Bancorporation.

“The final rate for the CDs will be determined during the public offer period… Minimum denominations have been set for P50,000 and increments of P10,000 thereafter,” the bank said.

Security Bank said it would be staging a multi-city roadshow starting at the Park Inn by Radisson in Clark, Pampanga yesterday, to be followed by another at the Park Inn in Davao today and at the Marco Polo Plaza in Cebu on Thursday.

“Interested investors may attend these briefings to know more about Security Bank’s recent developments and performance, and better understand the terms and conditions of the CDs by reaching out to their respective Security Bank branches or any of the selling agents,” it said.

The bank will list the LTNCDs at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., to provide secondary market liquidity to investors who would like to trade the instruments.