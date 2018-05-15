Security Bank opens new investment fund

Security Bank Corp. introduced on Monday a new dollar-denominated unit investment trust fund (UITF) that would allow clients to invest in highly profitable Asia-Pacific companies.

In a statement, the bank said its SB Asia Pacific Equity Feeder Fund feeded into an offshore fund managed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., the trust banking arm of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

This fund enables wealth management clients and retail investors to invest in firms that can attain long-term, stable and above-market earnings growth, it added.

“Through our partnership with MUFG, we are opening more opportunities for our clients to venture outside the Philippine market and invest in one of the most exciting and most promising regions in the world,” Security Bank President and CEO Alfonso Salcedo Jr. said.

Security Bank’s line of funds, which are also available for institutional investors, are designed to provide diversified investment exposure, based on different risk and return objectives.

According to the lender, an experienced investment team in Singapore selects companies after analyzing them using criteria suited to investing in Asian firms.

Companies that the fund has invested in include Chinese technology giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group, and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

“We assess companies with above-average earnings growth and below-average earnings volatility to consistently earn attractive long-term returns,” said Ernest Sutanto, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. Co-chief fund manager for Asia-Pacific.

“Our strategy is backed by a quantitative tool that allows us to build a universe of stocks that match our investment philosophy,” he added.

The fund, Security Bank said, offers clients the chance to reap significant gains from one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world, backed by the rapid growth of emerging economies in the region.

“We expect to see more upside in Asia-Pacific in the coming months, since there are strong corporate earnings, growing at more than 12 percent next year, while current valuations have a premium 15 times greater than their average earnings,” Sutanto said.

Security Bank also said investors may take advantage of the strong United States dollar against the peso through the fund. To avail themselves of the UITF, retail investors can put in a minimum of $1,000 and wealth management clients can invest a minimum of $5,000.