Security Bank reports systems delay in transactions posting

Security Bank Corp. said it has encountered systems delay in posting banking transactions from the previous day, and without giving information on the cause of the delay, stressed that the incident will not affect the accounts of its customers.

“Yesterday, we encountered a delay in posting banking transactions on our systems,” it said in an advisory issued on Wednesday.

The bank said it continues to perform systems maintenance activities to address such delay and expects its systems to be fully updated by the close of business within the day.

Security bank was also quick to clarify that the delay in posting banking transactions does not and will not impact the financial integrity of its customers’ accounts.

“While some services were affected, the delay did not prevent our customers from accessing their funds,” it pointed out, adding, “Security Bank wishes to apologize for the inconvenience this delay may have caused our valued customers.”

All Security Bank branches and customer service representatives are ready to attend to and accommodate any and all transactions as necessary, the advisory said.

Security Bank’s banking hours had been extended until 7 p.m.

The bank reported the incident at a time public caution over the safety online banking was on the rise after accounts with the largest banks in the country had been compromised by systems glitch and skimming.

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Bank of the Philippine Islands blamed human error for causing wrong entries on certain transactions between April 27 and May 2.

Banco de Oro Unibank, meanwhile, said 95 cases involving seven out of its more than 3,000 automated teller machines were compromised last week by skimming.