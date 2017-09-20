Security Bank strengthens ATM security features

SECURITY Bank Corp. is boosting the security of its ATM system to avoid card-related fraud.

The bank introduced on Monday its ATM card Lock/Unlock feature, which can be compared to an “on/off” switch.

“It provides additional protection against unauthorized transactions, including withdrawals and other card-related fraud,” the company said in a statement.

Security Bank said that when the card is locked, transactions such as withdrawals and point-of-sales would not be possible.

The feature also allows users to reset ATM PIN codes and every use of this service will alert them through a text message.

“Customers can lock their cards for as long as they prefer and just unlock it when needed. They can also utilize the Lock feature whenever they temporarily misplace their card or when they are traveling to prevent unauthorized charges,” Security Bank FVP & Fraud Management Division Head Jopet Jocson said.

“Aside from the benefit of increased security, the lock feature can help clients with budgeting by allowing them to take full control of their purchases,” he added.

The Lock/Unlock feature can be accessed through Security Bank Online, the bank’s online platform that is secured by Transport Layer Security.

“Simply log in to SBOL, click Accounts, and choose Manage ATM Card. Non-SBOL users are encouraged to enroll their accounts to access this feature,” the bank said.