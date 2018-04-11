Security Bank to raise P5B via LTNCD issue

SECURITY Bank Corp. is seeking to raise P5 billion in fresh funds, with an option to upsize based on demand, from the second tranche of its approved P20-billion offering of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit (LTNCDs).

The offer period will run from April 10 to April 20, 2018, with an issue date of May 2 this year, the bank said in a disclosure on Tuesday.

Security Bank earlier said the issuance of LTNCDs is intended to better manage its liabilities and ratios while also expanding its funding and investor base.

LTNCDs, which are subject to approval by the central bank, are similar to time deposits but have longer maturities and higher yields. These instruments are negotiable and are insured with the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to the maximum coverage, which is currently at P500,000 per depositor.

Selling these certificates is a way for banks to raise capital without having to sell shares. The bank is obliged to redeem the face value of the certificate upon maturity and pay out periodic coupons or interest payments during the life of the deposit.

As an investment, LTNCDs are tax-exempt for qualified individuals or institutions if held for at least five years.

In August last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved the bank’s application to offer P20 billion worth of LTNCDs in one or more tranches over the course of one year.

In November, the bank issued an aggregate amount of P8.6 billion for the first tranche of certificates of time deposits.

Security Bank Corp. saw profits rise 20 percent to P10.3 billion in 2017 from P8.55 billion a year earlier driven by higher net interest and non-interest income.