Security beefed up in Clark ahead of Asean defense ministers’ meeting

THE Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) tightened its security for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) to be held at Clark, Pampanga on Monday and Tuesday, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said about 200 troopers would be deployed to monitor the overall security of the two-day event.

These soldiers were drawn from the Philippine Army’s 7th and 5th Infantry Divisions.

The Army troopers were also deployed in the nearby province of Bulacan.

“Everything is planned out and rehearsed to ensure the safety and security of the VIPs and participants and to prepare troops for any eventuality,” Nato said in a text message to reporters.

Aside from the Army, the Navy of Northern Luzon will also be guarding the waters near Clark, Pampanga while Philippine Air Force troops based in Clark Air Base were also put on heightened alert. DEMPSEY REYES