Security officer slain in Laguna ambush

BIÑAN CITY: Another security man of the city council secretary here was killed while a bystander was wounded in an ambush on Thursday afternoon.

Biñan City Chief of Police, Supt. Reydante Ariza, identified the victim as Virgilio Roxas Jr., alleged bodyguard of Edward Reyes, secretary of the Biñan City Council. Reyes himself was wounded but survived an ambush last October 4.

Bernard Lacerna, a bystander, was hit in the right thigh and brought to Perpetual Hospital where Roxas was also taken but was declared dead on arrival.

Ariza said Roxas was driving his motorcycle along A. Gonzales Street in Barangay San Jose when motorcycle-riding men shot him several times.

Last October 4, Reyes and his driver were wounded while his bodyguard, retired policeman Salvador Reyes Jr., was killed when four armed men on board two motorcycles, targeted the vehicle as it came out from the city hall compound.

Ariza said they are still investigating the motives behind the two incidents.