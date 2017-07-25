Security officials welcome Duterte ‘protection’ against probe bodies

Security officials favored the abolition of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) following President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements that the constitutional rights body was better off gone.

Aside from this, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa also supported Duterte in his request to the Office of the Ombudsman to consult his office first before investigating any police or military personnel involved in anomalies.

“That is [the President’s]decision already, so we have to follow it. That is his decision…it is the prerogative of the President to require those under him to ask permission from him before [soldiers and police]face any investigation, that is his prerogative and we will follow his order,” Lorenzana told reporters in a press conference after the general membership meeting of the Management Association of the Philippines in Makati City.

Duterte’s comments were part of his second State of the Nation Address on Monday.

The President said the CHR, created under the 1987 Constitution, should first make a request for investigation towards military and police officers before conducting it.

De la Rosa said he would be “happy if that will be followed. I will be delighted.”

“If we will be in trouble with the investigation [by the CHR and Ombudsman]and if the President would say to not face them, then that would be to our advantage, we will not be beaten up by their investigations since we will be halted from facing them,” he added in Filipino. DEMPSEY REYES