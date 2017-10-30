More security staff deployed at NAIA during ‘Oplan Undas’

MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eddie Monreal has formed a team composed of airport police personnel to monitor unscrupulous individuals and deployed more security staff to better serve and ensure the safety of air passengers during “Oplan Undas”.

Monreal led the inspection at the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday to ensure their smooth operations and to see to it that every traveler was properly guided prior to departure.

The airport executive asked the people to be aware of suspicious individuals or groups roaming inside the airport, particularly terminal 3 which has a public area, who were preying on unsuspecting passengers.

Authorities said these were individuals who lurked in places where there were huge crowds like in malls, restaurants, airports, fast food joints, and computer shops. They said that these groups diverted their targets’ attention or would wait until they were distracted before moving in for the kill.

During Monday’s inspection, Monreal said they noticed a group of passengers lying on gang chairs and “we advised them to be sensitive to their fellow passengers beside them and take care of their belongings.”

He added that in NAIA terminal 3 alone, some 61,000 passengers left for their respective provinces last Friday and 62,000 last Saturday.

“So far so good, we received very few complaints from departing passengers. It was attended to immediately like in the case of a departing passenger who got angry because while he was in line, an airline personnel put a closed sign because of a shift in personnel,” Monreal said.

Monreal “stepped in” and advised the supervisor to replace outgoing personnel without hampering operations.

“As far as I can see, I am happy the way facilities are working,” the MIAA chief said.

On the other hand, the MIAA will also deploy more security personnel to the four terminals and assign them to the departure lobby where passengers and those who send them off are gathered.

MIAA media affairs division chief Jesus Martinez said maximum deployment of security personnel would be observed in the four terminals with the “no leave” policy to be implemented by the Airport Police Department (APD) during the entire period of “Oplan Undas.”

He added that airline check-in counters would be opened two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flight. Airline counters will be closed 40 minutes before the scheduled departure. BENJIE L. VERGARA