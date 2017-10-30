More security staff at NAIA for ‘Oplan Undas’

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eddie Monreal has formed a team composed of airport police personnel to monitor unscrupulous individuals and deploy more security staff to better serve and ensure the safety of air passengers during “Oplan Undas.” Monreal on Monday led the inspection of four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to make sure that the terminals are orderly and that travelers are properly guided prior to their departure. He noted that Terminal 3 has a public area where unsuspecting passengers are vulnerable to lawless groups. Authorities said these groups could be persons lurking anywhere where there are people–malls, restaurants, fast-food joints, and computer shops. Monreal said from Terminal 3 alone, some 61,000 passengers already left for their respective provinces last Friday and 62,000 left last Saturday. “So far so good, we received very few complaints from the departing passengers.”

