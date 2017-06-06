Security tightened at Bulacan provincial jail

THE Bulacan Provincial Jail in the City of Malolos is strictly implementing security measures to ensure that no illegal activities, particularly illegal drugs, exist within the prison facility upon the directive of Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado to Col. Fernando Villanueva, provincial jail warden. A twice a week surprise inspection of the prison cells was also ordered in coordination with acting police provincial director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat. Villanueva said he already banned mobile phones inside the jail premises while rigid inspections of the inmate’s visitors were also enforced. Alvarado also told The Manila Times he has requested the Sanguniang Panlalawigan to pass a resolution transferring Bulacan Provincial Jail to a more spacious area in the mountain town of Dona Remedios Trinidad (DTR). He said DRT is an ideal site for a prison facility since the inmates can do farming there and will have more breathing space. The present provincial jail was designed to hold only 700 inmates but now holds more than 3,000 and continuing to grow with the ongoing campaign against illegal drug activities in the province.