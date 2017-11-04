Security tightened at Mayon Volcano trail

LEGAZPI CITY: Mayor Noel Rosal assured tourists that security measures remain tight despite the robbery incident that took place on a trail in Mayon Volcano on All Saints’ Day.

“The incident was an isolated one, I assure our visitors that though security measures are in place, we will see to it that no similar incidents would take place in the future,” Rosal told the Philippines News Agency.

Two motorcycle riding robbers took the cellphones, credit cards and cash of four female tourists identified as Libbylin Barra, 49, Katrina Barra, 24, and sisters Ma. Rhea, 37, and Ma. Rhachel Cayabyab, 24.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesman, said the women were on board all-terrain vehicles accompanied by two guides when they were flagged down by the bandits armed with a handgun and a knife.

Rosal directed ATV tour operators to employ additional security guards and tour guides to man the area and assist the visitors during tour sessions around the volcano.

He also directed the Bicol police to assign personnel in villages where the Mayon tour is being held.

Supt. Eymaro Gomez, City Chief of Police, assured the public that security protocols are being implemented.

He added that there are now six lawmen trained to handle visitors in the city‘s tourist sites.

Operators agreed to set up CCTVs including a drone as an additional security measure to protect tourists while on the ATV trail ride along Mayon Volcano.

Operators also vowed to adopt a 2-4 ratio, wherein two tour guides would be assigned to man every four tourists engaged in ATV trail tours.

An ATV tour cruises a two-kilometer trail that starts in Barangay Pawa and ends at the Mayon Lava wall in Barangay Mabini, almost the height of a four-story building.

There are three operators managing the ATV tour in this city while nine operators man the ATV operations at the Cagsawa ruins compound in Daraga town.