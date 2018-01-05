Security units on full alert, 100% ready for Nazarene feast—Metro chief

SECURITY authorities are on full alert and “100 percent” prepared for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, Metro Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Friday

“Ready na ready na po tayo doon sa ating pagdadaos ng Traslacion, including all government agencies involved particularly the local unit of the City of Manila,” Albayalde told a press briefing.

(We are ready for the celebration of the Traslacion . . .)

Albayalde said a skeleton group was deployed in Luneta and Quiapo.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is deploying 5,613 policemen with two companies from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), one company from the Special Action Force (SAF), and some plain clothed units providing added security.

A gun ban will be in effect from January 8 midnight to January 10 midnight while the liquor ban would be enforced on the eve of the Traslacion.

Metro Manila will also be a no-fly zone for aircraft and unpermitted drones.

Snipers, K9 units, and drones from the PNP will also be embedded in all routes and checkpoints will be set up to prevent a terrorist attack.

Twenty-three medical stations, 65 ambulances, and 15 rescue boats are also getting ready for the Traslacion.

Albayalde reminded devotees with health problems to seek assistance from the medical teams deployed in the area.

While the Executive Committee of the Black Nazarene has yet to decide about signal jamming during the event, Albayalde said he was positive that it would be imposed the night before the Traslacion.

Albayalde also advised motorists to seek alternate routes as affected roads would be closed at 9 p.m. on Jaunary 8.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada announced the suspension of

classes and work in public and private offices on January 9.

Organizers of the Traslacion revised some routes to ensure safety.

They said that the procession would be on the westbound lane to Jones Bridge instead of passing through the eastbound lane of Lagusnilad and P. Burgos.

Traslacion, or the transferring of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, is a yearly tradition for its devotees. It took more than 22 hours for its devotees to bring back the image to Quiapo Church. ROY NARRA