Seda expansion set for Metro Manila, Cebu

THE Ayala Group’s Seda brand will focus its expansion in Metro Manila and Mactan, Cebu in the next four years to address an expected shortage of hotel rooms.

Andrea Mastellone, Seda Hotels senior group general manager, said he expected tourism and traditional firms on expansion mode to be the brand’s growth drivers and to fill the more than 2,000 rooms that would be onstream by 2022.

“Studies by the Department of Tourism support the brand’s optimism citing projected room gaps in popular destinations by 2022,” said Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp., operator of Seda Hotels.

“By that time, Metro Manila will have a room gap of 69,185; Cebu-Mactan, 14,931. Seda will focus its expansion primarily in these two key cities,” it added.

Last week, Ayala Land bared plans to increase its Seda brand hotels to 15 by 2019, doubling the number of rooms to 3,500 due to strong reception from the market.

Seda currently has 1,409 rooms across seven locations—Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, Nuvali in Laguna, Iloilo, Quezon City, and Bacolod City.

In the next few years, the eight additional hotels will be located in Circuit and Ayala North Exchange in Makati, Arca South in Taguig, the Cebu Business Park and Cebu IT Park, the Bay Area in Paranaque, and El Nido in Palawan. It is also set to expand its BGC operations to an additional 342 rooms.

“We are proud that many of our managers have risen from the ranks. We will continue to grow and develop talent from within,” Mastellone said.