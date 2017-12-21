Seeded bets reach Dagitab tennis Final 4

The PPS-PEPP Dagitab Tennis Festival Open charts went according to form as the top four seeded bets in both the men’s and ladies singles rolled into the semifinals at the City of Naga tennis courts in Naga City, Cebu on Wednesday.

Reigning champion Johnny Arcilla stopped Eric Jed Olivarez, 6-3, 6-3, to seal a Final Four showdown with long-time rival and fellow Davis Cup veteran Patrick John Tierro, who subdued ITF Phinma junior winner Arthur Pantino, 7-6(3), 6-2, in their side of the quarterfinal duel in the season-ending Open tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and the LGUs of Naga City led by Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong.

Second seed Jeson Patrombon fought back from one set down and stamped his class over recent PCA Open titlist Byran Otico, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, to arrange a semis clash with No. 4 Leander Lazaro, who thwarted sixth-ranked Ronard Joven, 6-3, 6-3, in the lower half of the 32-player draw.

No. 1 Khim Iglupas and second seed Shaira Rivera also moved closer to forging a showdown for the ladies crown in the week-long event backed by Asia Traders Corp. and official ball Slazenger with the former foiling Erika Manduriao, 6-3, 6-2, and the latter holding off Elizabeth Abarquez, 6-4, 6-3.

Iglupas, who lost the crown to absentee Clarice Patrimonio last year, will next face No. 4 Patricia Velez, who eased out Bliss Bayking, 6-4, 6-2, while Rivera will tangle with third seed Aileen Rogan, who warded off Reggie Santiago, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, in what promises to be a slam-bang semifinals in both sides.

The men’s singles winner will pocket P30,000 while the women’s champion will get P20,000.

Action is also expected to heat up in the mixed doubles, which offers a total prize of P48,000, with Arcilla-Iglupas clashing with Lazaro and Khim Uytico, and the Tierro-Rivera pair colliding with Khim Saraza and Tracy Llamas for berths in the semifinals.

Other mixed doubles pairings pit Noel Damian Jr.-Melanie Dizon vs Otico-Bayking; and Olivarez-Rogan against Joven-Alyssa Bornia.

Meanwhile, the season-ending tournament of the country’s longest and biggest talent-search with over 50 events will be held December 26 to 30 for the PPS-PEPP Angeles, Pampanga leg at the Angeles City Tennis Club in Villa Gloria Subd.,according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director and organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 09154046464.