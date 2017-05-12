SeedWorks PH hybrid posts highest yield

The hybrid rice developed by SeedWorks Philippines Inc. posted the highest yield among hybrid palay seed varieties during the rice derby held recently at a rice forum in Cotabato in Mindanao.

The TH-82 hybrid rice of SeedWorks Philippines Inc. posted a record high yield at the rice derby held in conjunction with the 4th National Technology Rice Forum in M’lang, Cotabato. It recorded a total of 8.05 metric tons per hectare, which was certified by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office-12.

This record yield is approximately double the reported national current average production of 4 metric tons per hectare. Out of the different rice hybrids that were tested, whose yield ranged from 4 to 6 metric tons per hectare, it was only TH-82 that breached the 8-metric ton per hectare mark.

Aside from the high-yielding TH 82, SeedWorks Philippines also produces another exceptional hybrid rice variety called US-88. This hybrid yielded 6.03 metric tons per hectare in the derby, which is still higher than the current national production average per hectare, and is known for its long grains and excellent eating quality.

For the rice derby, which was one of the main highlights of the forum, rice growers in the region allowed the use of their farms for the derby as a show of support for the government’s rice hybridization program.

Many farmers, private seed producers, and government officials were among the active participants of the 4th National Rice Technology Forum, which carried the theme “Increase Production through Hybrid Rice Technology, Mindanao: Mag-hybrid na Kita!”

The three-day event was made possible through the collective efforts of the Rice Productivity Advocacy Inc. (Rice Board), the DA-SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos) region, the DA National Rice Program, the provincial government of Cotabato and the municipal government of M’lang.

The success of the event showed that a strong and effective public-private partnership could contribute to the growth of the rice industry, an agriculture official said.

According to Milagros Casis, regional executive director of DA-SOCCSKSARGEN, the event was a good start in achieving the region’s goal to spread hybrid technology to 2,393 hectares in all its cities and municipalities and to help achieve its 2017 rice production target of 1,214,085 metric tons.

For his part, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte fully conforms to the idea of making the Philippines truly rice sufficient, which is part of the so-called “Dutertenomics” policy.

This can be realized, he said, three years from now as long as significant investments are made to modernize the industry.

SeedWorks Philippines Inc. is a company that breeds, produces and markets hybrid rice, corn and vegetable seeds. The company invests a significant amount of its annual revenues on research and development to provide a continuous stream of exceptional products. Its research and breeding programs are based in India, Thailand and the Philippines.