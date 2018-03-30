Seeing grief turn into hope

EDITORIAL

In the tradition of Christian churches, Good Friday, the day marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is a day of grief, as well as hope. Grief because of the awful reality of Christ’s death by crucifixion. Hope because by Christ’s death, many ardently believe that there will follow deliverance or salvation for mankind.

We do not all have to be Christians to share in the glow of this redemptive message. In our temporal lives, where our days can be marked by joys and sorrows, and when triumphal and happy times can be followed by disasters, we have precious need for resilience and fortitude to help us recover from setback and travail, so we can go on living.

Many countries mark Good Friday as a public or legal holiday, or a day of recreation. Those of a different tradition treat it as an ordinary day.

Members of many Christian denominations, including the Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox and Reformed Churches, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

Curiously, the date of Good Friday is not fixed on the calendar. It varies from year to year on both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. Eastern and Western Christianity disagree over the computation of the date of Easter and, therefore, of Good Friday. Some countries, such as Germany, have laws prohibiting certain acts, such as dancing and horse-racing, which are seen as profaning the solemn nature of the day.

In the Philippines, where Christianity is set to mark its quincentennial (500th year) soon, we Filipinos have developed our own traditions and customs in the solemn observance of Good Friday.

The main activity on Good Friday among us is the “Siete Palabras,” or Seven Last Words, starting in churches from 12 noon and ending at 3 p.m., the time of Jesus’ death on the cross, according to Christian belief. Many priests and clergymen take turns in delivering homilies on the meaning of Christ’s seven last words for our times.

Jesus agonized on the cross for six hours. During his last three hours, from noon to 3:00 p.m., darkness fell over the whole land. Jesus spoke from the cross, quoting the messianic Psalm 22: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

In the Orthodox understanding, the events of Holy Week are not simply an annual commemoration of past events; the Catholic faithful actually participate in the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Each hour of this day is the new suffering and the new effort of the expiatory suffering of the Savior. And the echo of this suffering is already heard in every word of the worship service – unique and incomparable both in the power of tenderness and feeling and in the depth of the boundless compassion for the suffering of the Savior.

The Catholic Church regards Good Friday and Holy Saturday as the Paschal fast, in accord with Article 110 of Sacrosanctum Concilium. In the Latin Church, a fast day is understood as having only one full meal and two collations (a smaller repast).

In Lutheran tradition from the 16th to the 20th century, Good Friday is the most important religious holiday, and abstention from all worldly works is expected.

The traditions are many, and diligently observed, because the day is regarded as solemn and holy.