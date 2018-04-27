Seize the season with ‘Summer Escape’

Lifestyle store Rustan’s kicked off the season’s activities with a travel fair dubbed “Your Summer Escape.”

During the first leg, guests were able to snag deals for their dream vacations. Besides the amazing travel packages, they also enjoy fun games and activities with prizes to bring home.

Spotted among the guests were Rajo Laurel, Nico Bolzico, Kelly Misa, Rovilson Fernandez, Camille Co and Janina Manipol. On display were the finest collections of summer must-haves from world-coveted brands, to ensure everyone is in their stylist best this season.

The second leg of the fair will be on April 29 at the Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza.