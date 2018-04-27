Saturday, April 28, 2018
    Seize the season with ‘Summer Escape’

    Lifestyle store Rustan’s kicked off the season’s activities with a travel fair dubbed “Your Summer Escape.”

    Nix Alañon, Nico Bolzico and Rajo Laurel

    Joni Koro and Camille Co

    Franco Laurel, Kelly Misa, Tessa Alindogan, Tessa Prieto-Valdes, Rajo Laurel, Nix Alañon and Dina Tantoco

    Jackie Avecilla, Mia Borromeo and Alex Barreras

    Dina Tantoco, Lana Vistan and Holly Quice

    Janina Manipol

    Kelly Misa

    During the first leg, guests were able to snag deals for their dream vacations. Besides the amazing travel packages, they also enjoy fun games and activities with prizes to bring home.

    Spotted among the guests were Rajo Laurel, Nico Bolzico, Kelly Misa, Rovilson Fernandez, Camille Co and Janina Manipol. On display were the finest collections of summer must-haves from world-coveted brands, to ensure everyone is in their stylist best this season.

    The second leg of the fair will be on April 29 at the Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza.


