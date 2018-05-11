Seized P40-M liquors auctioned off in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The Bureau of Customs (BoC) Port of Subic on Wednesday auctioned off more than P40 million worth of expensive liquors seized in an smuggling attempt in December last year. The bidding firm named Pherica beat four other qualified bidders with over P19 million bid offer. The liquors, seized by operatives of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Law Enforcement Department on December 24, 2017 consisted of 1,321 bottles of expensive brands like Remy Martin Louis XIII which sells for as much as P170,000 per bottle and eight boxes of Remy Martin Centaure De Diamant that fetches P60,000 per bottle. Three brokers involved in the shipment were banned from doing business inside the freeport.