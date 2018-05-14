Selective justice

THE ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno highlighted the selective nature of the country’s justice system. The high court vote last Friday also set the bar too high for public officials to deserve positions of power.

It was the first time in recent history that a quo warranto petition was used to remove an impeachable official. And it was resorted to even when impeachment proceedings had already begun at the House of Representatives.

Quo warranto, translated as “by warrant of authority,” is a legal procedure used to challenge an individual’s right to or authority over the position he or she holds.

Impeachment refers to the removal of a high public officer over a charge of serious misconduct such as culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, and other high crimes. It is an administrative process to remove an impeachable official.

The 8-6 vote in the quo warranto petition was like a TKO (technical knockout) for Sereno. The filing of SALN was a technical requirement which, her accusers say, showed her unfitness for the office of chief justice.

Under Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, a quo warranto petition may be filed by the government or an individual against “a person who usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.”

It was Solicitor General Jose Calida who filed and defended the petition against Sereno. Calida now faces more serious allegations of conflict of interest, graft and corruption and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Revised Penal Code over his alleged extra-marital affairs.

Sereno was charged for her failure to file and disclose assets in her statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN), a document all public officials must file. It was an offense considered to be a culpable violation of the Constitution and/or betrayal of public trust.

As a consequence of Sereno’s non-filing of her SALN for a period of 10 years or so while she was teaching at the University of the Philippines, she was accused of having committed the following:

• Misrepresentation that she is a person of proven integrity and probity” in her application for the post of Associate Justice in 2010 and Chief Justice in 2012 because she “deceived and/or misled” the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) in saying she could not submit her SALNs from 1996 to 2006 because the University of the Philippines (UP) had cleared her;

• Failure to declare in her 11 filed SALNs a property in Mariveles, Bataan worth over P44 million;

• Failure to declare in her 2006 and 2009 SALNs around P13.8 million, part of the P32.49 million she earned as a private lawyer in a government case against Piatco (Philippine International Air Terminals Company Inc.) from 2004 to 2009; and,

• Commission of tax fraud in failing to truthfully and accurately declare her income through income tax returns from 2007 to 2009 and value-added tax returns for the years 2005-2009; and her failure to pay the corresponding taxes.

The vote for Sereno’s ouster principally for non-filing of SALN should serve as a siren call for all government officials and even employees about the precedent-setting decision in a quo warranto petition.

In effect, the Supreme Court voided a presidential appointment based on the endorsement of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), the constitutional body empowered to screen nominees for appointment in the judiciary

The 8-6 vote, unless it is reversed on appeal, would become part of the statute books that should be applied against all who violate the requirement of filing SALN every year while in public office.

The first who should come clean following the ouster vote would be the eight associate justices of the Supreme Court who voted to disqualify Sereno for non-compliance with the SALN requirement.

The old saying “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander” should apply to the Supreme Court justices and other public officials as well, including the President and the congressmen who have committed to remove Sereno, an appointee of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Sereno indeed erred and should be tried in impeachment proceedings, the constitutionally provided recourse to remove an impeachable officer. But so should the others who did not file their SALN, or who lied in their SALN.

It should not be a case where some violators get the axe, but not others. As we say in Filipino, it should not be a case of “may tinitingnan at may tinititigan.”

To ensure that laws are credible, respected and effective, the courts and the government should see to it that these are applied consistently and fairly—against all those who violate, not just against the critics.