Selectiveness is colored yellow

MARIA Lourdes P.A. Sereno, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, first among equals in a body of 15 men and women tasked to interpret the Constitution and render final judgment on the legality and constitutionality of all acts, just doesn’t get it.

And her defenders do not get it as well.

She justifies her failure to submit all the 10 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) required by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) by pointing fingers at her colleagues who allegedly also failed to submit all of theirs. She also points to the JBC for allowing her in, by relaxing the rules.

This is not the point.

The major crime committed by Sereno is that she failed to submit the required SALNs when she was still working at the University of the Philippines (UP) as a member of its faculty. In failing to do so, she broke the law.

Typical of Sereno, who has no qualms about misrepresenting her colleagues in the en banc. She even made a material misrepresentation when she explained her inability to submit these missing SALNs to the JBC when she made it appear that it was impossible to retrieve the files, as if they existed but were just misplaced. She knew that those files were non-existent. In fact, she practically admitted this when she further raised as a defense the clearance that the UP issued to her when she resigned, as if the state university was empowered to waive the application of a law that even its lowest paid clerk has to comply with. During the hearings of the House justice committee, UP admitted that Sereno failed to file her SALNs for several years.

UP has a lot of explaining to do on why it cleared Sereno, in the same manner that the JBC has to explain as well on why it relaxed the SALN requirement, and why it ignored the results of the psychological test which Sereno failed.

But this doesn’t change the fact that Sereno broke the SALN law more than once.

Yet, her supporters want her to be given the benefit of the doubt. They want her to undergo the impeachment process so that she can be given a venue to explain her lack of qualification because she broke the law when she was not yet a member of the court, and why she misrepresented herself by lying to the JBC. They admonish us to follow the rule of law and let her face the impeachment court, even when it is clear that lack of qualification is not an impeachable offense.

One has to face the glaring realization that this is a systemic malady that afflicts many in this country, particularly the yellows and other critics of the President which form the bulk of the defenders of Sereno. They have a selective notion of the legal and the moral.

This is the same crowd that vocally supported the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona on the basis of his failure to disclose in his SALN his dollar bank deposits.

Their logic is this. It was correct to oust Corona because he misdeclared his SALN when he was already a member of the judiciary. But it is not correct to use the failure of Sereno to file her SALNs—an act that is even worse because it practically is a de facto failure to declare not only her bank deposits, but all her assets—because she was not yet a member of the Judiciary when she committed these offenses.

So, for Sereno defenders, an act that cost Corona his seat in the bench, and his post as Chief Justice, and may have even cost him his life, is not enough to bar Sereno from being considered as a legally appointed Chief Justice. For them, the quo warranto petition is illegal and unconstitutional because only an impeachment can remove her. This, even if the word “only” does not appear in the Constitution.

But it is no longer surprising, to say the least. This is the same crowd that complains that the judiciary has been politicized when several of its members testified against Sereno yet was all too quiet when Noynoy Aquino practically threw under the bus seniority, a time-honored practice in the judiciary, by appointing Sereno who is his classmate even if she was the most junior member.

This is the same crowd that calls for respecting the judiciary and defending it, even as it exhorts the International Criminal Court (ICC) to proceed and act on the complaint against President Duterte. In doing this, they urge the ICC to take jurisdiction of the case which will amount to saying that our courts and other investigative and adjudicatory bodies are no longer working and have failed. They want to protect a judiciary that they do not trust to such a point that they want an international body to take over jurisdiction of matters of which our court system can take cognizance.

This is the same crowd that took the high court to task for deciding against them on the Marcos burial and on the constitutionality of the martial law declaration in Mindanao.

It is indeed a given that selective respect for the rule of law, and the institutions that represent it, is not a malady that afflicts solely the political opposition and the critics of the President. It could very well afflict also the President’s supporters.

But it is the political opposition that has globalized this hypocritical selectiveness and weaponized it to inflict harm not only on the President, but also on the legal institutions of our country.

They make it appear that their support for Sereno is because they defend the rule of law and the judiciary, and they respect the impeachment process.

Yet they trashed and slandered these institutions in the global arena. We saw this when Vice President Leni Robredo painted us as living in darkness in an address aimed at a global audience, when Sen. Antonio Trillanes labeled us as a dictatorship in his interviews with the international media, and when scholars critical of the President said we were living under the shadow of authoritarianism before international forums and conferences. In doing so, they made it appear that our legal and political systems are diminished, coopted and compromised.