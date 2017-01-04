Selena Gomez named new face of NY design house

Coach, Inc., a New York design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands announced its collaboration with actress and singer Selena Gomez.

The collaboration with Coach will be wide ranging and commence with her appearing in Coach’s fall 2017 fashion campaign. It will also include a special design project with Coach Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers. In addition, the 24-year old will partner with the Coach Foundation in its support of Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities.

“I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers. I am especially looking forward to getting to know the Coach team as well as becoming involved in the Foundation’s support of Step Up. On top of all that, collaborating on a piece with Stuart for next fall makes this beyond special to me,” Gomez said.

Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers added, “The woman I design for is authentic, honest and possesses a romantic charm mixed with a cool, confident attitude. Selena embodies all of these qualities perfectly—but the fact that she has always loved Coach, and believed so strongly in our philanthropic mission, made her a true Coach Girl.”

Wrapping up its 75th Anniversary year, Coach has a long tradition of innovation in handcrafted women’s and men’s accessories. Most recently, Coach has been undergoing a bold transformation returning to its heritage in leather, becoming the go-to resource for authentic, original, modern handbags and accessories.

In the Philippines, COACH is located at Rustan’s Shangri-La.