Self-rated poverty up in 2017 – SWS

AT least 10 million Filipinos considered themselves poor in the last quarter of 2017, according to the recent survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey showed 44 percent of Filipinos were poor, three points lower than the 47 percent of respondents who said they were suffering from poverty in the third quarter of last year.

“This gives an average Self-Rated Poverty of 46% for all quarters of 2017, two points short of the record-low average 44 percent of 2016,” the SWS said.

The self-rated poverty rating reached 50 percent in March 2017, 44 percent in June 2017, 47 percent in September 2017 and 44 percent in December 2017.

The SWS survey also showed that self-rated food poverty also slightly went up to 33 percent at the end of 2017, a two-point increase from the 31 percent rating in 2016.

The self-rated food poverty started at 35 percent in March 2017. It went down to 32 percent in June, September and December.

The SWS poll was conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide.

Poverty in Mindanao, Metro

The poverty level in Mindanao went up to 52 percent in December, seven points higher than the 45 percent rating in September 2017.

Mindanao’s self-rated food poverty also increased to 38 percent in December 2017, up from 34 percent four months back.

Self-rated poverty in Metro Manila also went up to 22 percent in December 2017 from 20 percent in September.

In contrast, the poverty rating in Balance Luzon went down (50 percent to 40 percent), as well as in Visayas (56 percent to 53 percent).

Self-rated food poverty in Visayas also fell to 32 percent in December from 38 percent in September. Food poverty in Balance Luzon was steady at 32 percent.

The survey results prompted Palace spokesman Harry Roque to vow that the government could intensify measures to eradicate poverty.

“As the campaign to alleviate poverty continues, we will strengthen our social protection mechanism which include conditional cash transfer, social pension for indigent senior citizens, supplementary feeding programs among others, while expanding opportunities in agriculture, forestry and fisheries to make food available in every table,” Roque said in a statement.

“We assure everyone that no one will be left behind in the Duterte administration,” he added.

Of this number, 300 were surveyed in each of Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margin is at 2.5 percent for national percentages and six percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.