COTABATO CITY: Regional Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) on Monday said sacrifices of those calling themselves Muslims but are sowing terror are considered self-serving acts of violence.

Hataman in his Eid’l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) message said, “There are those who sow fear and terror as they claim they are Muslims who follow the path of Islam. Their so-called sacrifices are nothing but self-serving acts of violence, their so-called faith is nothing but a lie. Theirs is the work of the devil and they are a disgrace to the ummah [Muslim community].”

The governor was apparently referring to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) that claim they are fighting for Islam but sowing terror by kidnapping innocent civilians.

The ASG has become more notorious with their barbaric acts when they behead their captives who can not meet the ransom they demand.

“As Muslims who live true to the values of Islam, we make many sacrifices based on faith – faith in ourselves, faith in others, and faith in Allah,” Hataman said.

In remembering the virtues of Eid’l Adha, he recalled the sacrifices of Prophet Abraham, whose faith and loyalty were tested by Allah to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

“Today, we remember Ibrahim’s sacrifice, one that is guided by his faith in Allah. It is an example we aspire to live up to as we celebrate Eid’l Adha,” Hataman said.

The ARMM regional governor called on all Muslims to unite and fight the reign of terror.

“Today, as we celebrate the Eid and remember the sacrifices we have made along the way, we are reminded of the many reasons why our faith must never be taken in vain. Not in our name,” Hataman said.