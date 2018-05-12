Semirara Mining profit up 3% in Q1

Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s consolidated net income increased by 3 percent to P4.57 billion from P4.42 billion a year ago.

In a disclosure, the company attributed the increase to its coal segment’s strong earnings—P3.58 billion—that offset the decline in its power-generation business.

Subsidiaries Sem-Calaca Power Corp. and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. contributed P589 million and P407 million, respectively.

Higher excavation capacity helped its coal production climb by 3 percent to 4.1 million tons in the period.

Local demand surged by 27 percent on the back of customers’ higher requirements.

Coal sales, however, dropped by 5 percent to 3.4 million tons from 3.6 million tons last year due to lower export revenues.

This sales figure, however, was offset by a 24-percent increase in the average selling price that used the higher NewCastle coal price index.

Total energy sold dived to 575 gigawatt hours (Gwh) in the quarter from 825 GWh in 2017.

The higher energy average selling price cushioned the impact of the sales slump, with revenues from Semirara’s power-generation segment decreasing only by 14 percent year-on-year.

Energy sales of Sem-Calaca and Southwest Luzon Power declined by 30 percent due to shutdowns of its four power units.

Sem-Calaca’s Unit 1 had an unplanned outage for 15 days because of slagging, while Unit 2 went down last December 15 for a scheduled 90-day maintenance shutdown.

Both units resumed operations on March 17 and April 18, respectively.

Sem-Calaca is not yet exposed to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), because its unit has an outage allowance remaining as of March 31, Semirara Mining said.

Southwest Luzon Power’s Unit 3 had a planned 75-day maintenance shutdown and went back online on January 14. An abnormal turbine vibration prompted the facility to put itself on emergency outage on March 6.

Its Unit 4 experienced a forced outage in February and was closed for preventive maintenance in March. It resumed operations on April 16.

The subsidiary has minimal exposure to WESM, since it already maximized its outage allowance.

The replacement power it purchased from WESM had no negative impact on the company’s financial results for the period.

A unit of DMCI Holdings Inc., Semirara Mining is involved in exploring, developing, and mining coal on Semirara Island in Caluya town, Antique province.