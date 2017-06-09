Semirara unit gets certificate of compliance from ERC

INTEGRATED energy firm Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) said Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corporation (SLPGC) has received its Certificate of Compliance (COC) from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

In a disclosure to the local bourse, Semirara said it was advised by Southwest Luzon Power that the ERC has issued a COC dated May 15, 2017 (COC No. 17-05-M-00107L) for its 2×150-megawatt (MW) circulating fluidized bed (CFB) coal-fired power plant located in Barangay San Rafael, Calaca, Batangas.

Issuance of the COC authorizes Southwest Luzon Power to operate the plant at its rated capacity of 150-MW per unit. Semirara said the COC is valid until May 11, 2021.

“SLPGC shall accordingly be filing an amendment of its registration on the rated capacity from 140MW to 150MW with the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC)/Wholesale Electricity Sport Market (WESM),” Semirara said.

The company said in a disclosure in August last year that units 3 and 4 of SLPGC started commercial operations at 140 MW per unit pursuant to a Provisional Authority to Operate issued by ERC.

SLPGC contributed P3.7 billion to the consolidated income of Semirara Mining in 2016.