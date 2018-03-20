Semirara unit’s power plant now supplying Luzon

Unit 1 of Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired thermal power plant in Calaca town, Batangas province, is now supplying electricity to Luzon after it synchronized with the island’s grid.

In a disclosure, Semirara said the facility, operated by subsidiary Sem-Calaca Power Corp. (SCPC), went online at 8:22 a.m. on Sunday.

Its average load capacity was at 250MW on Monday morning.

The company tested the plant’s equipment before synchronizing.

This came after Unit 1 went on an unscheduled outage until March 12 to remove boiler sags.

Repairs of other facilities that went on maintenance shutdown continue, Semirara said. Their operations are expected to resume by end of March.

Unit 1 of the firm’s 150-MW coal-fired (circulating fluidized bed) thermal power plant, operated by subsidiary Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLPGC), has been on unplanned outage since March 6 after its equipment was vibrating abnormally.

Also, that facility’s Unit 2 is on regular and planned maintenance outage.

The SCPC plant’s second unit is on a planned outage for assessment and inspection before the final phase of its rehabilitation or life-extension program begins in 2019.

A unit of DMCI Holdings Inc., Semirara is involved in exploring, developing, and mining coal resources on Semirara Island in Caluya town, Antique province.

The integrated energy company’s consolidated net income after taxes rose to P14.14 billion in 2017, up 18 percent from P12.04 billion in 2016.