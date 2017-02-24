Sen. De Lima now in PNP custody

MANILA: Embattled Senator Leila de Lima is now officially under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

De Lima underwent the standard police booking procedure at the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City after she was arrested at the Senate on Friday at 8 a.m.

The convoy bearing De Lima arrived in Camp Crame at 8:45 a.m. and proceeded straight to the PNP-CIDG headquarters.

De Lima was not wearing a bullet-proof vest as she is surrounded by PNP-CIDG personnel and the security from the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

PNP Public Information Office chief and spokesman Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said that before undergoing booking procedures, the senator was served a simple breakfast at the office of PNP-CIDG chief Director Roel Obusan.

He also assured the senator’s detention cell at the PNP Custodial Center is spacious, decent and equipped with a private comfort room.

The PNP Custodial Center has a maximum capacity of 80, and a majority of the 71 inmates detained at the facility were transferred such that there are now only 25 left, including Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. and Jinggoy Estrada.

Once the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204, which issued the arrest order against De Lima and two others, decides to commit De Lima at the PNP Custodial Center, she will be the sole female inmate.

After undergoing the booking procedure, De Lima was brought to the Muntinlupa City RTC for the “return of the warrant” and her presentation before the judge. PNA

PNA/CC