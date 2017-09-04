Senador, Antonio bag runner-up plum in IGB chess tilt

Share Email Shares 0

International Master (IM) Emmanuel Senador and Grandmaster (GM) Joey Antonio settled for the runner-up honors in the 8th IGB International Seniors Open Chess Championship held at the CitiTel Midvalley in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Senador and Antonio ended in a two-way tie for second with 6.5 each.

But Senador bagged the silver by virtue of superior tiebreak points.

Alexei Barsov copped the title with seven points in the nine-round tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

Senador has five wins, three draws and a loss.

He defeated New Zealand’s Paul Spiller in the first round, Filipino Efren Bagamasbad in the second round, Malaysia’s IM Jimmy Liew Chee-Meng in the fourth round, Uzbekistan’s GM Dmitry Kayumov in the fifth round and Filipino Carlo Lorena in the eighth round.

Senador agreed to a draw with Barsov (third), Antonio (sixth) and IM Ronny Gunawan of Indonesia (ninth) and suffered his lone defeat in the seventh round against Filipino Alexander Milagrosa.

For his part, Antonio registered four wins and five draws with victories against Malaysia’s Jax Tham Tick Hong (first), Ukraine’s IM Mikhail Vasilyev (second), Liew Chee-Meng (third) and Filipino Ireneo Gonzales (eighth).

The 55-year old wizard split the point with Kayumanov (fourth), Barsov (fifth), Senador (sixth), Gunawan (seventh) and Russian GM Alexander Fominyh (ninth).

The other Filipinos’ finishes were fourth for Lorena (six points), eighth for Milagrosa (5.5 points), 10th for Edmundo Gatos (5.5 points), 11th for Steward Manaog (5.5 points), 19th for Ireneo Gonzales (five points) and 23rd for Bagamasbad (4.5 points).

Meanwhile, GMs Darwin Laylo and Jayson Gonzales finished in a tie for 16th place in the 14th Dato Arthur Tan International Open Chess Championship also held in Kuala Lumpur.

Laylo and Gonzales both scored six points.

GM Tra Tuan Minh of Vietnam took the top honors with seven points while Chinese GMs Fang Yuxiang and Ma Qun grabbed the second and third, respectively.