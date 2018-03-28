Senakulo on the street today

Lou Veloso’s ‘Martir sa Golgota’ to be staged in Manila

The Tanghalang Santa Ana continues its annual tradition of staging the senakulo-inspired “Martir Sa Golgota” musical play today, Maundy Thursday, along General Luna Street in Intramuros, Manila.

Topbilled by Lance Raymundo essaying the role of Jesus Christ and singer Ivy Violan as Mother Mary, the primary performance will be held at the Palacio del Gobernador. Tanghalang Santa Ana founder, veteran theater and film actor Lou Veloso, directs the musical.

Veloso has been mounting Martir sa Golgota for the last 32 years as a realization of a dream to put up a community theater in his area, as well as a way to introduce the Filipino arts and culture to the youth, which of course is always closely tied with Catholic practices.

While the senakulo has gone to other towns and cities in the last three decades, it is always staged in Manila first, as part of the residents’ annual Holy Week tradition.