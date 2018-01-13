Senate allows Faeldon to visit pregnant partner

DETAINED former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon can now visit his pregnant common-law wife after the Senate leadership granted him temporary freedom, a security official said on Friday.

Retired general Jose Balajadia, chief of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, said he had received a “verbal instruction” from Sen. Richard Gordon to release Faeldon temporarily.

Faeldon’s partner is expected to give birth next week. He was detained on Sept. 12, 2017 after the Senate cited him in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the investigation on the reported corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC) that led to the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” from China.

Faeldon’s legal team in a statement on Friday thanked Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, for granting Faeldon’s request for “humanitarian furlough.”

Faeldon, recently named deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, filed ethics complaints against Senators Panfilo Lacson and Antonio Trillanes 4th on September 18, 2017 and September 25, 2017, respectively, for linking him to alleged corruption and smuggling at the BoC.

Lacson filed graft and economic sabotage cases against Faeldon on Sept. 28, 2017.