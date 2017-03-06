Senate approves expanded maternity leave bill

THE Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill expanding the maternity leave to at least four months.

Twenty-two senators approved Senate Bill 1305 or the Expanded Maternity Leave Act authored by Senator Risa Risa Hontiveros..

The bill seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 1161 or the Social Security Act of 1997, which grants a 60-day (for normal childbirth) to 78-day (for caesarean) maternity leave for employees in the private sector.

Under SB1305, working mothers will have 120 days maternity leave regardless of whether the birth is normal or caesarean. Solo parents meanwhile get 150 days of maternity leave.

The proposed law also assures security of tenure for those who will avail of the maternity leave.

The bill was co-authored by Senators Sonny Angara, Francis Pangilinan, Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Manny Pacquiao and Antonio Trillanes 4th. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA