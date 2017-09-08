Senate arrest order out on Faeldon

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd has ordered the arrest of resigned Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon after he was cited in contempt for snubbing the investigation on smuggling.

Pimentel signed the arrest order Thursday evening. A team from the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSSAA) proceeded on Friday morning to Faeldon’s residence in Taytay, Rizal to serve the warrant.

The Senate blue ribbon committee on Thursday cited Faeldon in contempt for his refusal to attend the investigation on “shabu” smuggling, as well as the reported “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Sen. Richard Gordon, the committee chairman, arrived at the decision after consulting with panel members present during the public hearing.

“After consulting with everybody here, the chair, orders (to cite) Capt. Faeldon in contempt and must report here on the next hearing on Monday,” Gordon said.

“The (Senate) Sergeant-at-Arms is ordered to make sure that he gets the information and that he is brought here on Monday. We will not entertain any defiance of the government in this chamber,” he added.

Faeldon sent a letter addressed to Gordon explaining the reasons why he would no longer attend any congressional inquiries on smuggling.

“I will attend all investigations to be conducted by a competent court anytime, anywhere when cases are filed against me.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO