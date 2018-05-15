Senate asked to assert ‘exclusive right’ over impeachable officials

THE Senate should take a take a collective stand against the Supreme Court decision removing Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno through a quo warranto petition and should assert its “exclusive right” to oust impeachable officials, a coalition protesting the ouster said on Tuesday.

“This quo warranto is in fact stepping on the prerogative and the mandate of the Senate, of Congress—both houses of Congress—that an impeachable officer can only be removed through impeachment,” the Coalition for Justice (CFJ) said through Ging Deles, former peace negotiator under the Aquino administration.

Voting 8-6, the Supreme Court on May 11 granted the quo warranto petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida removing Sereno whose appointment he questioned after she allegedly failed to file the required Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN) when she applied for the Chief Justice position before the Judicial Bar Council (JBC), which screens applicants.

“We feel very strongly that the Senate should defend this mandate, this prerogative in accordance to the Constitution. We feel that this is not the fight of the Chief Justice, this is the fight for democracy, fight for the rule of law, it is a fight for the people,” Deles said in an interview, as she and other members of the CFJ went to the Senate to deliver the group’s statement.

Deles said that CFJ members have been assigned to a particular senator. She was assigned to meet with Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The CFJ said that the high court’s ruling on Sereno’s ouster was “illegal and unjust, and must not be recognized.”

“It is grounded on the false argumentation that the State is above the law, and that an impeachable officer may now be removed for procedural lapses, no matter how slight these may be,” said Pastor Caloy Dino, CFJ lead convenor. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO