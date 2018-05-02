Senate asked to stand up against SC’s ‘grave miscarriage of justice’ against Sereno

A MULTI-SECTORAL group supporting Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Wednesday called on members of the Senate to assert its exclusive power to remove impeachable officers and not allow the high tribunal to usurp its constitutional role.

In a one-page letter submitted to the senators, leaders of the Coalition for Justice (CFJ) appealed to lawmakers to act and stand up against what it considered a “grave miscarriage of justice” being perpetuated by the High Tribunal.

The group alleged the Supreme Court jeopardized the democratic check and balance enshrined in the Constitution when it accepted the illegal quo warranto petition of Solicitor General Jose Calida against Sereno and allowed the participation of five justices who prejudged her during and after the impeachment hearing of the House of Representatives.

“If the Senate, by tradition the more independent chamber of Congress, is defanged of its powers of oversight, Philippine democracy is imperiled and the possible green light for a weapon that the executive department can use against independent judicial officials and those in charge of constitutional bodies,” the group said in its letter.

CFJ expressed serious concerns over the alleged attempt of the Supreme Court to railroad the proceedings to prevent the Senate trial of the Chief Justice after the court moved its scheduled en banc session to May 11 from May 17.

The group added that news reports even claimed that a draft ponente report was being circulated even before the High Court held oral arguments in Baguio City on April 10.

“In this light, the Coalition of Justice, appeals that you speak out and prevent an inimical act whose consequences could affect the nation’s interest in the long-term,” the CFJ said in a letter.

The group asked the Senate to pass a resolution asking the Supreme Court to suspend its quo warranto proceedings and await the resolution of the impeachment.

“Technically, the Senate cannot stop the Supreme Court, but if the Senate lend its voice to the demands of the people that would be significant,” said Teddy Casino one of the convenors of the group. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA