Senate bill creating OFW dept not meant to encourage work abroad—Villanueva

THE proposed bill creating a Department for Migration and Development is not meant to encourage more Filipinos to work overseas, Sen. Joel Villanueva said on Thursday.

Villanueva, chairman of the Senate committee on labor, conducted a public hearing on Senate Bill 146 creating the DMD, a separate agency that will focus solely on the welfare and concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“This is not sending the wrong signal that we are trying to encourage Filipinos to work abroad because of greener pastures,” he said.

“We are all aware of the fact that there are more job opportunities abroad but it should never be our policy,” the senator said.

There are 10 million OFWs who comprise 10 percent of the country’s overall population.

“It is hard not to be convinced that the country needs a separate department that would specifically cater to the concerns of our migrant workers,” Villanueva said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO