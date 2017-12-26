Senate bill seeks licensure exam for microbiologists

If a proposed measure of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri becomes a law, future microbiologists will have to take and pass a licensure examination to practice their profession

Zubiri on December 6 filed Senate Bill (SB) 1630 regulating the practice of microbiology in the country since the handling of microorganisms requires special skills and knowledge.

SB 1630 states that every applicant seeking to be registered and licensed as a microbiologist must “undergo and pass a written technical examination” to be given by the Board of Microbiology at least once a year.

The Board of Microbiology, to be created under SB 1630, is mandated to issue to successful examinees a Certificate of Registration, which is renewable every three years.

“The practice of microbiology as a profession started more than five decades ago [50 years ago],” Zubiri noted.

“Inevitably, due to differences in philosophy, facilities and resources, the content and emphasis of the curriculum and training modules in various institutions differ,” he said.

Given the important role of microbiologists, it is imperative that the profession of microbiology be regulated, according to the senator.

SB 1630, however, exempts doctors of medicine, doctors of veterinary medicine and medical technologists from taking the licensure examinatio although microbiology is an essential component of their profession.

Zubiri said special skills and knowledge are essential in the quality control of processed foods and manufactured goods, in managing environmental pollution, in remediating degraded soils, preventing epidemics in human, animal and crop populations and in producing microbial-based goods and services.

Society benefits from microorganisms in various ways, the senator added.

“These microorganisms are employed in the production of foods and condiments such as bread, cheese, beer, soy sauce and pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics, vaccines and hormones like insulin and vitamins,” he said.

They are also employed in environmental clean-up and in the production of biogas and bioethanol, according to Zubiri.

Life on earth is preserved with the action of microorganisms in the cycling of major elements such as carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorous and sulfur both in terrestial and aquatic ecosystems.

Furthermore, microorganisms are the source of nutrients at the base of ecological food chains and food webs.

Microoeganisms are employed in scientific research and technology.

The principles of microbiology form the foundation of modern biotechnology such as genetic engineering and cell and tissue culture.