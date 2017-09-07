Senate blue ribbon committee cites Faeldon in contempt

THE Senate blue ribbon committee has cited in contempt former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon for refusing to attend the investigation on “shabu smuggling,” as well as the reported “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Sen. Richard Gordon, committee chairman, arrived at the decision after consulting with panel members present during the public hearing on Thursday namely Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, as well as Senators Panfilo Lacson and Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th.

“After consulting with everybody here, the chair, orders (to cite) Capt. Faeldon in contempt and must report here on the next hearing on Monday,” Gordon said.

“The (Senate) Sergeant-at-Arms is ordered to make sure that he gets the information and that he is brought here on Monday. But if he does not appear on Monday he will be arrested and brought here to the Blue Ribbon Committee. We will not entertain any defiance of the government in this chamber,” he added.

Faeldon has sent a letter addressed to Gordon explaining the reasons why he would no longer attend any congressional inquiries on smuggling.

“I will attend all investigations to be conducted by a competent court anytime, anywhere when cases are filed against me.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO