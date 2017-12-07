Senate blue ribbon committee to probe dengue vaccine controversy

SECRETARY Richard Gordon will lead an investigation into the controversy surrounding an alleged defective dengue vaccine.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Gordon questioned the swift approval by the Philippine government of the distribution of Dengvaxia to dengue patients and would like to know the people who authorized the use of the vaccine.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee, said the investigation would start on Monday, December 11.

Reports said four children have died after being injected with the dengue vaccine.

About 730,000 children have received a dose of the dengue vaccine in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the National Capital Region on April 2016.

Dengvaxia is manufactured by French pharmaceutical Sanofi Pasteur.

Sanofi Pasteur said last week that Dengvaxia was not a drug for first-time dengue patients because it may lead to complications such as bleeding.

The Philippines is one of 11 countries where Dengvaxia was introduced. The Philippines, however, was the first nation to use the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall of Dengvaxia from the market. MIA MACATIAG