Senate cites in contempt Aegis Juris Fraternity leader

THE SENATE cited in contempt the leader of a fraternity allegedly involved in the death of a hazing victim after he refused to answer questions on his links.

Arvin Balag who, along with some members of the Aegis Juris appeared before the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Wednesday, invoked his right to self-incrimination when asked to confirm whether he was the fraternity president.

Balag refused to answer even after documents he signed at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila identified him as the leader.

Earlier on Wednesday, the committee, headed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, voted to lift the secrecy ban on the testimony of another Aegis Juris member, John Paul Solano, which he gave in an executive session on Sept. 25 concerning the circumstances behind the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

Solano, a medical technologist, was the one who tried to revive Castillo, a freshman law student, who died from injuries he sustained from the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris on Sept. 17.

Solano tried to prevent the committee from making public his testimony by asking the panel to reconsider the resolution adopted by the Senate as a body, which Juan Miguel Zubiri authored.

The Senate resolution adopted on Oct. 12 authorized the “declassification” Solano’s testimony.

Senate Resolution 529 was signed by 21 other senators who eventually became co-authors of the resolution. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO