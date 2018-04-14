Senate coco levy bill ‘unacceptable’

The Senate version of the Coconut Levy Trust Fund bill, which abolished a panel that allows the bill’s farmer beneficiaries to manage at least P71 billion worth of assets, would repeat the thievery done to the farmers during martial law declared by then-President Ferdinand Marcos.

Authors of the measure issued the warning in light of its second-reading approval in the Senate that deleted a provision creating the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Trust Fund Committee.

The committee would include nine representatives from coconut farmers organizations “who have considerable experience, substantial members and reputable track records” and Cabinet secretaries from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Finance, Department of Trade and Industry, National Economic and Development Authority and the Philippine Coconut Authority.

As provided under the House version, it is mandated to approve any allowable disbursement out of the trust fund and facilitate access by coconut farmers and their organizations from the most poverty-afflicted areas of the country to the services, programs and benefits implemented under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan.

The coconut levy fund came from taxes collected from coconut farmers during the Marcos administration.

It was supposedly earmarked for construction of projects designed for the benefit of coconut farmers but was used to buy a large percentage of the United Coconut Planters Bank by Marcos’ crony and San Miguel Corp. chiuef Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr.

“The Senate version is unacceptable as the trust fund committee is the mechanism where primary stakeholders and beneficiaries are represented. Left to the sole discretion of the government, the fund would end up similar to what Marcos and his cronies did to the levy,” Rep. Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan party-list said in an interview with The Manila Times.

“Gigisahin na naman nila ang maliliit na magniniyog sa sariling mantika [This set-up will toast the small-time coconut farmers]. We will fight it out in the bicameral conference committee to retain such provision,” Villarin added.

Congressmen Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis party-list and Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list agreed, saying the bill is not only about granting the farmers the money that belongs to them in the first place but also respecting the farmers’ right to self determination and their desire to be accountable.

“We will insist on the House version. The Senate version usurps that power and leaves the farmers’ money in the hands of bureaucrats,” Baguilat said in a text message to the The Manila Times.

“The Senate version betrays the very intention of the Supreme Court [SC] ruling and betrays the sacrifices and struggle of the coconut farmers. This is a very anti-coconut farmers bill that should be strongly opposed,” Casilao said.

He was referring to the 2014 Supreme Court ruling, which stated that P71 billion worth of coconut levy fund—used to purchase San Miguel Corporation during the Marcos years—is government-owned and such, should be used solely for the benefit of coconut farmers and for the development of the coconut industry.

“The Senate version is far from the demand of the farmers for their money to be given back to them,” Casilao, whose party-list represents farmers, said.

“We opposed the Senate version because it did not fully recognize that the coco levy [fund was]forcibly collected from the farmers, and, for justice to be served, the entire amount must be returned to them. Now, even worse, the Senate version even removed the token act [of having farmers in the Trust Fund Committee]provided by the House version,” Zarate said.