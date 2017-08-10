Senate creates committee to assess Marawi reconstruction program

THE Senate has created a special committee to assess and review the government’s reconstruction program in Marawi City.

The senators approved Resolution 457 filed by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd creating the panel tasked to study and investigate the extent of damaged properties in Marawi City.

Pimentel said this was the Senate’s contribution to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for full support, assistance, and cooperation for Task Force Bangon Marawi.

“The Senate will respond to the plea for help of our brothers and sisters from Marawi City,” he said.

The panel will also study the estimated cost of reconstruction of the damaged properties, infrastructure and facilities or other matters that may be necessary for the rehabilitation of Marawi. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO

Marawi City has been under siege from Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists since May 23 when they launched a series of attacks in an alleged bid to establish a caliphate in Mindanao to be headed by terrorist and Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

In response, Duterte declared martial law in the region, which Congress extended until Dec. 31.

The ongoing battle between government troops and the Maute group has ravaged Marawi where its residents have been forced to flee their homes.




