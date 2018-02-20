Senate ethics panel junks complaints vs Lacson, Trillanes

THE Senate ethics committee dismissed the complaint filed by former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon against two senators.

Faeldon filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Panfilo Lacson in connection with a privilege speech linking him to the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

In a separate complaint, Faeldon asked the ethics committee to expel Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for his “improper and unethical conduct through scurrilous, consistent, and personal attacks, the senator’s abuse of rights and privilege, and his alleged serious misconduct”.

The ethics committee chaired by Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd dismissed the two complaints during its meeting on Tuesday.

The complaints were two of the 13 pending before the committee, which were also looking into those filed against Senators Leila De Lima, Risa Hontiveros and Richard Gordon. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA