Senate: Expand 20% student fare discount

THE decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow students to avail of their 20-percent fare discount even during weekends and holidays was a laudable move but lawmakers said they want to further expand it and cover air, sea and rail transport.

Senate Bill 1597 or the Student Fare Act is pending on second reading after it was sponsored by Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Francis Escudero.

If enacted, all students enrolled in basic and tertiary schools, including technical-vocational institutions, will be entitled to a 20-percent discount on regular domestic travel fares upon presentation of their duly-issued school ID or current validated enrollment forms.

Angara said students taking up post-graduate studies such as medicine, law, masteral and doctoral degrees and short-term courses will not be qualified to avail of the discount.

“Students need not wait for promo fares for them to save some cash when going back to their province and the family can then use the savings from the fare discount for other school fees,” according to the senator, the vice chairman of the education committee.

The bill exempts Filipino students who will travel abroad for education, training and competition from payment of travel tax upon proper showing of proof or documentation of intended purpose.

In order to protect public transport operators and companies from individuals who might take advantage of the discounts, the measure prohibits the availment of double discounts or combination of the student fare discount with other discount programs.

Also, individuals who avail or attempt to avail of the privileges under the student fare law bill through the use of falsified identification documents, fraud or any form of misrepresentation will be subjected to civil and penal liabilities.

Meanwhile, land, water, air and rail transportation utilities that refuse to grant student discount will be penalized with a fine ranging from P5,000 to P200,000.

The LTFRB, starting today, will implement a memorandum that entitles students to a 20- percent fare discount all-year round including weekends, summer breaks and holidays.

“We commend the LTFRB for recognizing the needs of our students. We have long been pushing for the passage of such measure,” Angara said.